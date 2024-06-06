Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 157,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 204,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.49. 1,151,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

