AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) Announces Interim Dividend of $2.03

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 2.033 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.46.

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

