American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 111.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,164. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

