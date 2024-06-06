American International Group Inc. Sells 1,951 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.23. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.