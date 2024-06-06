American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. 7,333,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,406,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

