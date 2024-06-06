American International Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,377,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.33. 1,947,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

