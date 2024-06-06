American International Group Inc. Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. 636,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

