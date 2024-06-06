American International Group Inc. Buys 4,708 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 478.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.92. 373,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,555. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $447.95 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

