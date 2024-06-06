American International Group Inc. Acquires 82,300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.64. The company had a trading volume of 345,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,402. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

