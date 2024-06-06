Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $40.31 Average PT from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $110,892. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 126,204 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

