AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 11.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) rose 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 83,610,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 36,807,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

