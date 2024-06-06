Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.81 and last traded at $183.59. Approximately 8,560,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 42,278,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

