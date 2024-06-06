Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $689.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 41,406.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

