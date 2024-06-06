Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) Shares Down 3.3%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 48,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,258,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 829,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.86% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

