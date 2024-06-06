Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $29.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00051450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,175,349,230 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

