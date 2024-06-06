Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 31 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. NVR makes up approximately 0.1% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in NVR by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded up $16.08 on Thursday, reaching $7,660.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7,676.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7,327.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

