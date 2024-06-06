Aion Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $319.75 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00084349 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012254 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 732% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000078 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

