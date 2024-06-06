Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $84.91 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00086041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012240 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67688349 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

