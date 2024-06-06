Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 27,796 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,336,358.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $4,451,327.58.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.

AGYS stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.28. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $3,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agilysys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $6,054,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

