Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Down 38.3%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 38.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 173,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

