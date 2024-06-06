Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,153. The company has a market capitalization of $541.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,261 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.