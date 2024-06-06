Aerodrome Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.04 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $174.04 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,074,039,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,074,039,674.223404 with 478,985,139.6022609 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.08464969 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $30,066,043.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

