Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Aecon Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of ARE opened at C$16.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aecon Group
Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group
In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. In related news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.