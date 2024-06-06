Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Aecon Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ARE opened at C$16.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aecon Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. In related news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.