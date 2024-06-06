Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 8.1% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 223,500.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.03.

Adobe Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.65 on Thursday, hitting $466.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,538. The stock has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.74 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

