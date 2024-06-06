Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $3.15 price objective on the stock.

ADAP opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

