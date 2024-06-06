Adam A. Dirlam Sells 1,392 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 1,157,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,718. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOG

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.