Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Accenture by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,479,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,975,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $116,954,000. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in Accenture by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Accenture by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 262,840 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.85. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

