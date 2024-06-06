ABCMETA (META) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $333,302.14 and approximately $0.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,060.37 or 1.00009945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00108276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000333 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

