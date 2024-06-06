Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.10. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 2,703 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $693.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

