AAON, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. AAON has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AAON to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

AAON stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. AAON has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $6,800,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

