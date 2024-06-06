360 Financial Inc. Takes $759,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,528. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.