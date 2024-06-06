360 Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.73. The stock had a trading volume of 194,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.98 and a 200 day moving average of $328.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $362.68. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

