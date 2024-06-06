360 Financial Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 101,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PKW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,247. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $108.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.