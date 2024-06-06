360 Financial Inc. Invests $5.34 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.82. 48,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

