360 Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $62.88. 1,179,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,031,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $62.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

