360 Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after buying an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $16,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.