306,400 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 306,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock traded up $23.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.46. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $410.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,132 shares of company stock worth $3,150,183 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

