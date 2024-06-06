2,332 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $308.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

