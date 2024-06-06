21,261 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Ratio Wealth Group bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,375,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 883,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

