20,000 Shares in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000.

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLACU remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

