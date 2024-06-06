19,044 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.91. 952,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,236. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

