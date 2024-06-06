1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 79,281 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $58,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $409,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

NYSE AEM traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. 2,545,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

