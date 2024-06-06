1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,820 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of A. O. Smith worth $71,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $108,176,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 94.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 266,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 460.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,356 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 30.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 769,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 178,707 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

