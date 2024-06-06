1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 337,424 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,424 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of NexGen Energy worth $19,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,143. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -715.28 and a beta of 1.92. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

