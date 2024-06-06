1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 32,767 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,732,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,767 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 0.7% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.40% of BCE worth $501,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.53. 1,267,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

