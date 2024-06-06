1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,134,697 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,436,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,134,697 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $603,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TJX Companies by 350.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,367 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $554,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.93. 8,532,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,567. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $107.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.