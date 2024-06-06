1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Oracle worth $435,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.50. 6,734,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

