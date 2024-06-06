1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,922 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $116,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.94. 431,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,328. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.