1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $793,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,045 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,803,000 after acquiring an additional 967,913 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $333,786,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,228,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,182,987,000 after buying an additional 553,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $579.84. 1,119,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,081. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.16 and a 200 day moving average of $553.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

