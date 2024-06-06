1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 556,401 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $55,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 939.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

